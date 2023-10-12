Fatal boating accident near Oscarville

Alaska State Troopers say that a boater died after crashing into a barge while it was being towed by a tugboat. This is the fourth boating fatality in less than two weeks.

According to a trooper dispatch report, on Wednesday, Oct. 11, Henry Alexie of Atmautluak ran into the rear of the 285-foot barge and died as a result. Troopers also reported that crew members of the barge recovered Alexie from the Kuskokwim River and performed CPR, but were unable to revive the 22-year-old.

There may have been a second person on the 14-foot skiff with Alexie, so search and rescue efforts are underway near the village of Oscarville, according to the troopers.

Alexie’s family has been notified, and troopers say that they are still investigating.