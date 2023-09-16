Get to know your 2023 Bethel City Council candidates

Join KYUK for a live forum with the Bethel City Council candidates on Sept. 19 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tune into KYUK 640AM to hear the candidates respond to questions important to Bethel. Eight candidates are running for four open seats. Each term lasts two years. The candidates are Teresa Keller, John Lloyd, Mikayla Miller, Danny Suiter, Nick Watson, and incumbents Henry S. Batchelor Jr., Mary “Beth” Hessler, and Mark Springer. Two candidates will be traveling during the forum and will be unable to attend.