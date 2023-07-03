City of Bethel to settle two ongoing lawsuits and a potential third

The Bethel City Council appears to be trying to put some contentious issues behind it, moving to settle three potential court cases this week.

One of the settlements will bring an end to an ongoing fight between the city and Dan and Dawn Hackney and their bed and breakfast.

Another brings an end to a lawsuit by Bethel man Brayton Lieb who says he was unlawfully arrested and made to stand outside barefoot in subzero temperatures . Lieb sued both the city and a police officer.

There was also potential litigation from Bethel’s former finance director, Duane Wright, who was fired on Nov. 14, 2022.

“After careful consideration, the full city council has decided to settle the three claims that were presented to us. The cost of settling the claims, which will be paid by the city's insurance company, will be a fraction of the potential cost of a trial, which would have been borne by the city's tax dollars” said Mayor Rose "Sugar" Henderson.

It’s not clear how much the settlements will cost. The mayor said that the settlement agreements authorized by the council will be a matter of public record after they’re signed.