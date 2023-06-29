Bethel firefighters respond to second fire in less than 48 hours

This is the second fire in two days that the Bethel Fire Department has responded to. At around 11:00 p.m. on June 28, firefighters responded to a fire on Ptarmigan St. No injuries were reported, and a pet cat miraculously survived the flames when it hid under the sofa. The cat was dubbed the world's luckiest cat by Bethel Police Chief Leonard “Pete” Hicks.

The fire is currently being investigated. Hicks said that both the fire and police departments have at least one certified fire investigator and are not ruling anything out. They are determined to find the cause of the fire.

Hicks wants the community not to panic, but to be cautious and report any information regarding either of these fires to the police department or to Lt. Warren at 907-543-2131. The public can also send an email to fire@cityofbethel.net.

Hicks would like to remind the community to check their smoke alarms. He echoed the fire department’s advice to have a home fire escape plan and practice it frequently.