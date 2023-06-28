Woman's body found in Yukon River

Alaska State Troopers say that they found an Alaska Native woman’s body on the Yukon River about 30 miles from Emmonak on Tuesday, June 27.

The woman has not yet been identified, but about 100 miles upriver from where the body was found, Kimberly Fitka O’Domin’s family has been searching for her since she went missing in the Yukon River village of Marshall on June 15.

Prairie Rose, an advocate from Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women USA who has been working with the family said that they believe it may be O'Domin.

Alaska State Trooper spokesperson Austin McDaniel wrote in an email that the woman’s body is being sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and to be identified.

