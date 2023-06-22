Former Bethel resident missing in Marshall

A former Bethel resident is missing. Kimberly O’Domin is a 40-year-old mother of seven and was last seen on June 15.

According to the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women USA Facebook page, O’Domin called her mother to say that someone had hit her and she was going to break up a fight near her home in Marshall. O’Domin’s mother reported her missing to the Alaska State Troopers on June 16. According to the post, family members, among other community volunteers that included the Marshall village police officer, searched the area and found O’Domin’s glasses hidden in a boat docked on land near her home.

Alaska State Troopers Spokesperson Austin McDaniel wrote via email that local search teams are still searching for her and are currently using hooks to drag the river. McDaniel also wrote that troopers have followed up on tips that the disappearance may be suspicious but haven't been able to substantiate them. He said that an investigator Alaska Bureau of Investigation is traveling to Marshall to follow up on leads and interview people.

McDaniel wrote that troopers do not currently believe this missing person investigation to be suspicious.

If anyone that lives in the community of Marshal has information that has not been shared with law enforcement, you can call the Alaska State Troopers in Bethel at 907-543-2294. Reference incident AK23061306. Anonymous tips can be submitted via the AKTips smartphone app. People can also contact the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women USA via email. The email address is contact@mmiwusa.org or the group can be contacted via direct message through their Facebook page.