North Carolina man dies after leaving remote camp north of Dillingham, troopers say

A North Carolina man died on Thursday after wandering away from a hunting camp north of Dillingham, according to an Alaska State Trooper dispatch post on Friday.

Troopers say 53-year-old Marc Jackson walked away from his camp sometime overnight. The guide found him 500 yards away — about a quarter-mile — several hours later. He had hypothermia, and the guide then administered aid and contacted troopers for help.

The Alaska National Guard responded, but Jackson went unconscious while rescue teams were on their way. The guide began CPR and Jackson was transported to Kanakanak Hospital in Dillingham, where he was declared deceased.

His next of kin have been notified and his body will be transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

A troopers spokesperson didn't have details on the camp's location Sunday.

Get in touch with the author at izzy@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200.