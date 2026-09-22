There are two City Council seats on the municipal ballot this year. Incumbent Thomas Bell is seeking reelection to Seat B. Bell provided the following candidate bio.

My name is Thomas Bell. I grew up in Edmonds, Washington, and moved to Unalaska in 2001. Since making Unalaska my home, I have built my life, career, and family here. Over the years, I have worked for the Unalaska City School District and the City of Unalaska Landfill, operated my own auto repair business, purchased a home, and raised three children, all of whom graduated from Unalaska City High School. When I am not working or serving the community, I enjoy exploring the beauty of Unalaska and the surrounding Aleutian Islands.

For more than 20 years, I have worked as a longshoreman and been an active member of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU). This experience has given me a solid understanding of the industries, workforce, and economic challenges that shape our community.

My commitment to public service led me to serve on the Unalaska Planning Commission before my appointment to City Council Seat B in 2020. Later that year, I was elected to the City Council, where I have continued to represent the residents of Unalaska and support thoughtful, responsible decision-making for our community.

Statements were submitted by candidates and have not been edited.

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