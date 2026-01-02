© 2026 KUCB
GCI customers in Unalaska continue to experience internet and mobile service interruptions, including impacts to wireless voice and 911 calling. A damaged section of underwater fiber will require a specialized vessel to repair the fiber. GCI crews are working to restore some services over alternate technologies until repairs are complete.

Morning news brief

By Michel Martin,
A Martínez
Published January 2, 2026 at 12:50 AM AKST

Right-wing influencer's fraud claim leads to threats for Somali daycare owners, DOJ's initial release of Epstein files left many questions unanswered, dozens killed in Swiss Alps bar fire.

Copyright 2026 NPR
