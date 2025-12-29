© 2026 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
GCI customers in Unalaska continue to experience internet and mobile service interruptions, including impacts to wireless voice and 911 calling. A damaged section of underwater fiber will require a specialized vessel to repair the fiber. GCI crews are working to restore some services over alternate technologies until repairs are complete.

Morning news brief

By Michel Martin,
Leila Fadel
Published December 29, 2025 at 12:46 AM AKST

Trump says progress is being made on a deal between Ukraine and Russia, Israeli prime minister to meet with Trump Monday, anti-poverty groups are bracing for what lies ahead after a year of chaos.

