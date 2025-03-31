Trump not ruling out third term in office, though Constitution says he can't serve

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Could President Trump get elected to a third term in office? The Constitution says no.

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

But President Trump has declined to rule out the possibility of serving a third term. Yesterday, Trump told NBC News' Kristen Welker in a phone call that he is, quote, "not joking" about staying on as president and said there are ways he could, although he did not elaborate.

MARTIN: Joining us to talk about all this is NPR senior White House correspondent Tamara Keith, who was traveling with the president this weekend.

TAMARA KEITH, BYLINE:

MARTIN: So Trump has talked about serving a third term many times. I think people assumed he was joking. And based on the plain language of the 22nd Amendment, that would not be constitutional. So what's going on here?

KEITH: You know, the way he talks about a third term, it's like he's keeping his options open. On Air Force One, I asked him about what he told NBC and asked if that means he's not planning to leave office. And here's what he said.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I'm not looking at that, but I'll tell you - I have had more people ask me to have a third term.

KEITH: Later, I asked him again to clarify - are you planning to leave office on January 20, 2029, or are you saying you might not? And he looked to the other reporters and said, any other questions? He also said it is still quite early to be having these conversations. And as you say, the 22nd Amendment bars a president from being elected to a third term. But there are some novel legal theories that have been floated, and while they are quite far-fetched, the fact that Trump isn't dismissing it out of hand means it can't be ignored.

MARTIN: Is there support for a third Trump term, as he says?

KEITH: Trump's approval rating is underwater right now. But these are better poll numbers than he's seen before, and there is something of a movement among his most ardent supporters to promote the idea of a third term. Earlier this month, Steve Bannon, who served in Trump's first White House and is now an influential podcaster, said that he not only thinks Trump should run, but that he'd win. Separately, just three days into Trump's second term, a Republican congressman introduced a constitutional amendment to pave the way for a third Trump term.

But just to go back to the Constitution, there are actually two amendments that would stand in his way. The 22nd Amendment is one of those. It was put in place after FDR served four terms. Separately, the 12th Amendment prevents anyone disqualified constitutionally from being the president from being the vice president.

MARTIN: Is there a political reason for Trump to be saying this?

KEITH: Yeah. You know, he's in his second and final term, unless something dramatic happens. And that means the clock is ticking on his power and relevance because soon, members of his own party will be running to replace him, and he will be seen as a lame duck. So teasing a third term has the potential, at least, to extend his influence.

MARTIN: Before we let you go - in his conversation with NBC's Kristen Welker, Trump also made news on tariffs. Tell us what he said there, please.

KEITH: Yeah. He stood firm on the 25% tariffs on foreign automobile imports, including parts made outside of the U.S. He dismissed concerns that this could cause prices to rise for American consumers. He said, quote, "I couldn't care less because if the prices on foreign cars go up, they're going to buy American cars." But even cars assembled in the U.S. often contain parts made in other countries. The president is promising additional tariffs later this week. He is calling Wednesday liberation day. Economists warn higher tariffs mean increased costs for consumers, and polls show that voters just want the president to focus on bringing costs down.

MARTIN: That is NPR's Tamara Keith. Tam, thank you.

