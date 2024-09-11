School Board Seat A: Kerry Mahoney

This year, KUCB sent a questionnaire to all of the candidates on the ballot for the municipal election. Responses were limited to 200 words per question. Their responses are published unedited.

Please list your current and previous occupations. During my thirty years in Unalaska a variety of occupations have kept me busy. I’ve worked as a cashier at the old AC store, commercial fished with my husband, handled the shipping and receiving at Lunde North, and more recently filled a role as a superintendent at Sundance Stevedoring. Currently, I am self-employed and managing operations for Mahoney Properties and Services.

Please list your previous relevant experience. I have held seat A on the UCSD school board for the past three years. I’ve served on numerous committees for the district and received comprehensive training in school board practice and procedures. I’m looking forward to implementing the benefits of the training I’ve received.

Please list your community involvement, past and present. I am currently a member of the LEPC committee and am serving as a member of the school board for Unalaska City School District. I have previously served as a den mother in Cub Scouts of America and helped out with Girl Scouts of America. I’ve also volunteered as a Sunday School teacher and have participated in the election counting and voting process for the local, state, and federal elections.

What motivated you to seek a seat on the school board? As a mother of four children (two of whom are college graduates) I am interested in helping the community and thought that the school board would be a great fit for me. I would like to focus my energy and time to work together towards the common goal of improving the education experience of students in Unalaska.

What qualifications do you have to serve on the Unalaska school board? Residing in Unalaska for thirty years has qualified me to better understand the needs of both the students and faculty living here. Housing, travel, and medical care are just some of the things that are harder to obtain here than most places. I look forward to wrestling with these problems as far as my seat on the school board allows me to. The public education I received and my university experience keep the example of quality public education at the forefront of my mind. The training and professional development I’ve received from UCSD and AASB also qualify me to continue to serve at a greater capacity as a board member.

What are your top three priorities for the school district, if elected? If re-elected my priorities are to continue to advocate at the state level for the funds we need to meet district goals. I will continue to work toward the goals set for by the strategic planning committee. Finally, I will continue to build a positive school climate for staff and students.

Is there an issue or proposal you want to bring to the table that the school board hasn’t yet considered? I’m excited to move forward with the strong team we currently have and continue to work towards excellence in public education.

