City Council Seat F: Alejandro Bong Tungul

This year, KUCB sent a questionnaire to all of the candidates on the ballot for the municipal election. Responses were limited to 200 words per question. Their responses are published unedited.

Please list your current and previous occupations. I have built a robust career over the past 24 and a half years serving as the Assistant Terminal Manager for North Pacific Fuel. Previously, I worked for Carl’s Incorporated for 17 years, demonstrating my commitment to service and operational excellence. As a result, I have had the opportunity to work with various professionals with diverse backgrounds.

Please list your previous government or other relevant experience.

I have served as a City Council member for 12 years where I actively contributed to local governance and community development. Prior to this role, I was a volunteer firefighter and served on the Planning committee. It is through these opportunities that I have been able to demonstrate my passion and commitment to serving the people of Unalaska.

Please list your community involvement, past and present. My community engagement extends beyond my 12 years in the council chamber, as I am a founding member of the Filipino American (Fil-Am) Association and serve as a layman for St. Christopher by the Sea Catholic Church. During my membership in the Fil-Am Association, I was elected as the Vice President and later the President. The care I have for my culture reflects the care and respect I have for other cultures. My involvement indicates my deep ties and loyalty to the community.

What motivated you to seek a seat on City Council? What motivates me to seek re-election for a seat on the City Council is the overwhelming support of my fellow residents and my passion for serving others. I am a dedicated leader and seasoned professional with over 40 years of residency in Unalaska providing me with a strong vision for the future and a deep-rooted devotion to my community. As residents have shared their ideas and concerns for our city, I seek the great responsibility of being their voice if re-elected.

What qualifications do you have to serve on the City Council? I have continuously demonstrated my qualifications as a City Council member. My extensive experience collaborating with diverse people within Unalaska, such as fishing industries, church members, and other organizations, equips me for this role. In addition, my involvement as the previous Vice President and President of the Filipino American Association offers a unique perspective as a leader and illustrates my reliability for the responsibilities of managing the general welfare of a community. I believe having different perspectives is important when serving a diverse community like Unalaska.

What are your top three priorities for the city, if elected? If elected, my top three priorities for the city are to maintain infrastructure to keep the community safe, Airlines, advancing the geothermal project for the many benefits including being a clean, reliable, and efficient energy source, as well as completing the paving of the main roads in Unalaska to better the quality of life for Unalaska residents.

Is there an issue or proposal you want to bring to the table that Unalaska’s City Council hasn’t yet considered? Issues I want to pursue on the Unalaska’s City Council has been discussed before, or that I believe should be reconsidered, are enhancing transportation options for the city. What I envision for the community is a solution for residents to spend less on traveling to and from the island. I believe expanding the runway to accommodate larger aircrafts would encourage additional airlines to operate in Dutch Harbor, such as Alaska Airlines. Inviting competition to a single schedule Airlines would drive travel costs down allowing the people of this community more freedom and opportunity.

