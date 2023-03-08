Mattel is modeling a Barbie doll after space scientist Maggie Aderin-Pocock

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Mattel is modeling a Barbie doll after Dr. Maggie Aderin-Pocock. She's a space scientist whose own interest in space travel goes back to her childhood. She hopes the doll will inspire little girls that STEM is for them - STEM being science, technology, engineering and math. Her mini-me wears a purple dress with stars and crescent moons and comes with her own telescope. So Dr. Aderin-Pocock and her doll can keep reaching for the stars and search for new ones, too.

