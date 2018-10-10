Recovery Efforts Continue For Unalaska Man Missing Since Oct. 2

By 19 minutes ago

Willy Robinson boated to an island at the back of Captains Bay on Saturday, Sept. 29. He was reported missing on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 2.
Credit Berett Wilber/KUCB

Unalaskans are still looking for Willy Robinson, an island resident who went missing last week while fishing in Captains Bay.

While police called off their two-day search last Thursday and described the likelihood of finding Robinson alive as "very, very slim," his family and friends are hoping to recover his body.

"He's a lifetime resident of Unalaska. They won't stop until they see [him]," said Alejandro "Bong" Tungul at Tuesday's City Council meeting. "It doesn't matter what the outcome is."

Councilor Tungul is also manager at the Gas N Go owned by North Pacific Fuel, which donated gas to help boat owners searching in the waters of Captains Bay and around Little South America.

"We urge everybody who's got time to help out whenever they can," he said. "And we want to thank everybody who has put their time and efforts into trying to search."

Last week, Acting Police Chief Jennifer Shockley said about a dozen Unalaskans had volunteered their vessels to help responders comb more 20 miles of sea and beach. The U.S. Coast Guard also sent a helicopter to conduct five air searches.  

Despite those efforts and an investigation, Shockley said the exact circumstances of Robinson's disappearance remain a "mystery." Police found no signs of foul play or an emergency on the island where he was fishing, so she said it's likely he went missing during an incident on the water.

Unalaskans interested in joining the search can contact Genee at 907-359-2299 or Catina at 907-359-1191.

The Aleutian Pribilof Islands Association is also offering support to Unalaskans concerned about Willy Robinson.

"APIA has staff available to support by way of being present to listen, talk with, or simply sit with as waves of emotion arise," said APIA officials in a statement.

Contact APIA's behavioral health providers at 907-581-2751 or 1-844-375-2742.

