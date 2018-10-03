Volunteers Continue Search For Man In Captains Bay After USCG Suspends Efforts

Credit United States Coast Guard

The U.S. Coast Guard has called off the search for a man reported missing in Captains Bay, but his family wants help from volunteers to continue the search.

Willy Robinson was reported missing Tuesday.

A Coast Guard MH-65 Helicopter crew conducted five separate searches for Robinson and numerous good samaritan vessels and Unalaska Department of Public Safety personnel searched 17 miles of Captains Bay.

The Coast Guard reports weather on-scene was southeast winds at 24 mph, with choppy seas at a temperature of about 50 degrees.

As of KUCB's air deadline, DPS had not responded to request for comment.

Family and friends of Robinson are looking for volunteers who can assist from their skiffs, dive, or walk the beach.

For more information on the search, contact Genee at 359-2299 or Catina at 359-1191.

News
DPS
U.S. COAST GUARD
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
SEARCH
uscg

Search Suspended For Fisherman Missing North Of St. Matthew Island

By Oct 1, 2018
United States Coast Guard

The U.S. Coast Guard has called off the search for a Bering Sea fisherman who went missing 60 miles north of St. Matthew Island last week.

Officials have not identified the man, who was last seen aboard the 162-foot F/V Clipper Epic.

Two Coast Guard C-130 Hercules aircrews searched for him for more than 24 hours.

They covered almost 900 square nautical miles with help from the Cutter Munro and the fishing vessels Clipper Epic, Frontier Spirit, and Frontier Mariner.

The Coast Guard suspended the search Friday at 3 p.m., reporting no sign of the man.

Council Commends Department Of Public Safety For Recent Responses

By Aug 29, 2018
Berett Wilber/KUCB

The City Council is praising police and school officials for their handling of a July incident that recently came to light, during which two Unalaska teenagers allegedly threatened another teen with a handgun.

On Tuesday, Councilor Dennis Robinson commended both groups for their "exceptional" work.

Injured Diver Medevaced After Accident Near False Pass

By Sep 18, 2018
United States Coast Guard

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued an injured diver last week after he was briefly trapped against the seafloor near False Pass.

Officials say the man was diving on a shipwreck Thursday afternoon when a piece of wreckage broke loose and pinned down 65 feet below the surface.

The diver was able to free himself after several minutes, and the accident was reported by the dive tender vessel Makushin Bay.

The Coast Guard sent a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew to hoist the man from the vessel and transport him to Cold Bay for medical treatment.

After Being Hit By A Crab Pot, Medevaced Fisherman In Stable Condition

By Aug 8, 2018
Lt. Jeff Mistrick // U.S. Coast Guard

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a commercial fisherman Tuesday after he was hit in the head by a crab pot.

Officials say the crew member was struck while the F/V Patricia Lee was fishing for golden king crab 190 miles west of Unalaska.

Air Station Kodiak sent two MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crews and an HC-130 aircraft to hoist the 27-year-old man from the vessel.

He was transported to Cold Bay and then Unalaska for emergency medical care.

Officials say he was in stable condition.