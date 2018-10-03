Volunteers Continue Search For Man In Captains Bay After USCG Suspends Efforts

The U.S. Coast Guard has called off the search for a man reported missing in Captains Bay, but his family wants help from volunteers to continue the search.

Willy Robinson was reported missing Tuesday.

A Coast Guard MH-65 Helicopter crew conducted five separate searches for Robinson and numerous good samaritan vessels and Unalaska Department of Public Safety personnel searched 17 miles of Captains Bay.

The Coast Guard reports weather on-scene was southeast winds at 24 mph, with choppy seas at a temperature of about 50 degrees.

As of KUCB's air deadline, DPS had not responded to request for comment.

Family and friends of Robinson are looking for volunteers who can assist from their skiffs, dive, or walk the beach.

For more information on the search, contact Genee at 359-2299 or Catina at 359-1191.