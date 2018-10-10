Pribilof Student Reporters Interview Visiting Scientists

Since 2008, the Pribilof School District has devoted a week of classes to focus on science from the region. Reasearchers from across North America visit St. Paul to teach students about the world around them.

This year, KUCB's Zoë Sobel and former KDLG reporter Mitch Borden worked with the 6th-12th graders on the basics of interviewing. By the end of a class period, the students had written questions and conducted interviews of presenters.

These conversations aired on KUHB and KUCB.

Josh Lynch

"Learning about science was a way for me to grow and develop. I spent a lot of time as a young person in science classes and studying for science related fields and topics. It really allowed me to do want I wanted to do in my career. Now I get the opportunity to travel. I get the opportunity to conduct my own research and to come to classes like this and teach. I think science opens a lot of doors for people."

Hillary Burgess

"I like St. Paul. It’s very beautiful and everybody is very friendly. I had a secret hope of seeing fur seals and arctic fox and already I’ve seen both — two fox this morning that were eating a giant pacific octopus!"

Dave Rosen

"I work with sea lions, fur seals, sea otters, walruses, and all their populations are going down. I study one aspect of their life which is physiology -- how their bodies work and how much food they need -- to figure out what might have changed in the environment that would cause populations to drop."



Jasmine Shaw

"I'm interested in what happens to berries due to climate change. What's happening to berries as the falls get warmer and the winters come later or perhaps there's no frost or snow at all. How does that effect the berries, the abundence, the timing, and harvesting for both humans and wildlife."

These interviews were produced by 6th-12th grade students from the Pribilof School District including: Aiden, Amos, Alexia, Antonio, Arianna, Brittney, Brynn, Chauncey, Cordell, Diamond, Diamond, Ethan, Gavin, Ian, Janelle, Jaylene, Jaylynn, Justin, Katrina, Khalia, Leslie, Marjorie, Maurice, Maxim, Miles, Miron, Nova, Presten, Riley, Shaun, Sonia, Thomas, Vincent, and Xavier.