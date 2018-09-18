KUCB KIAL Unalaska Community Broadcasting

PenAir Reduces Service To St. Paul And Dillingham

By 2 hours ago

Starting Oct. 1, PenAir will fly between St. Paul and Anchorage three times per week instead of four — and between Dillingham and Anchorage two times per day instead of three.
Credit Pipa Escalante/KUCB

Citing a nationwide pilot shortage, PenAir is reducing its flights to St. Paul Island and Dillingham.

Starting Oct. 1, the airline will fly between St. Paul and Anchorage three times per week instead of four — and between Dillingham and Anchorage two times per day instead of three.

"PenAir initiated a strong recruitment campaign several months ago and continue to hire and train as quickly and safely as possible," said company officials in a written statement. "We are confident we will be able to resume our schedule once our crew numbers permit."

While it's unclear when that might be, officials said the schedule change is unrelated to the company's bankruptcy proceedings. After filing for Chapter 11 last year, a federal judge has ordered PenAir be sold next month.

Jerry McHale, PenAir's court-appointed trustee, has said the sale will not affect service to the airline's eight routes across Bristol Bay, the Alaska Peninsula, and the Aleutian and Pribilof Islands.

He said competitive bidders will have to submit a plan for continued air service in southwest Alaska.

NEW ST. PAUL SCHEDULE

  • Sunday, Wednesday, and Friday: Depart Anchorage at 12:15 p.m. and arrive in St. Paul at 3:45 p.m. 
  • Sunday, Wednesday, and Friday: Depart St. Paul at 4:15 p.m. and arrive in Anchorage at 8:15 p.m. 

NEW DILLINGHAM SCHEDULE

  • Monday through Sunday: Depart Anchorage at 7:35 a.m. and arrive in Dillingham at 8:45 a.m.
  • Monday through Sunday: Depart Dillingham at 9:25 a.m. and arrive in Anchorage at 10:35 a.m.
  • Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday: Depart Anchorage at 4:20 p.m. and arrive in Dillingham at 5:30 p.m.
  • Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday: Depart Dillingham at 6:10 p.m. and arrive in Anchorage at 7:20 p.m.
  • Wednesday and Friday: Depart Anchorage at 4 p.m. and arrive in Dillingham at 5:10 p.m.
  • Wednesday and Friday: Depart Dillingham at 5:50 p.m. and arrive in Anchorage at 7:55 p.m.
Tags: 
News
PENAIR
AVIATION
TRAVEL

Related Content

PenAir, Trustee Promise No Flight Interruptions During Sale Of Airline

By Aug 27, 2018
Chrissy Roes

One of southwest Alaska's largest airlines will soon be up for sale.

A federal judge has ordered PenAir be auctioned off this October — more than a year after the company filed for bankruptcy protection.

The carrier is promising residents of the Aleutian and Pribilof Islands that their only connection to Anchorage won't just vanish.

The Seybert family founded Alaska-grown PenAir in 1955, and they still own it today.

The company includes 430 employees, 10 airplanes, and eight routes across Bristol Bay, the Alaska Peninsula, and the Aleutian chain.

PenAir Ordered To Sell Assets Over 'Quickly Deteriorating Cash Position'

By Aug 17, 2018
Pipa Escalante/KUCB

After filing for bankruptcy protection last summer, PenAir has been ordered to sell off its assets to avoid a shutdown.

A federal judge has scheduled the auction for early October, following an emergency motion by the trustee appointed to oversee the airline's bankruptcy proceedings.

In the motion filed Wednesday, Trustee Gerard McHale argued for the "expedited sale schedule" in light of PenAir's "quickly deteriorating cash position."

PenAir Cancels July Service To Pribilofs

By Jul 18, 2018
PenAir

 

PenAir has canceled all flights to the Pribilof Islands for the rest of the month.

In a letter to community leaders, PenAir's Murphy Forner, senior vice president of ground operation and business development, wrote that the airline needs to conduct maintenance on its aircraft.

Forner said PenAir has already reached out to customers and made "other arrangements" for them.