Final Design For Unalaska's Library Expansion Awarded To Anchorage Architects

The City Council has hired an architect for Unalaska's library expansion.

On Tuesday, councilors awarded a $163,451 contract to ECI Hyer Inc. of Anchorage — the same firm that drafted preliminary concept designs for the project last year.

The resolution passed unanimously after testimony from Director Roger Blakeley of the Department of Parks, Culture, and Recreation. He said the selection committee received six bids.

"We chose ECI because we felt it would be the best company for Unalaska," said Blakeley. "They have a really good way of meeting with the public."

The firm made a handful of trips to the island during the predevelopment phase, which proposed expanding the library by 35 percent to make way for a larger children's section, teen area, and Alaskana meeting room.

Blakeley said ECI architects will continue visiting so Unalaskans can provide feedback as the design is finalized.

"We want the community to participate," he said. "Bring in all the things you'd like to see, and we'll see what we can do to make this project a real beautiful jewel in our community."

The city's capital plan has construction slated for fiscal years 2020 and 2021, with a total budget of $4.6 million.

The new ECI contract is expected to cover all scoping and predesign, as well as 30-35 percent of design work.