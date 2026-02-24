Search Query
Show Search
News
Arts & Culture
Crime
Education
Government
Industry
Regional
Science & Environment
Sports
Health
Arts & Culture
Crime
Education
Government
Industry
Regional
Science & Environment
Sports
Health
Community
Classifieds
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Opinion
Classifieds
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Opinion
About
Programs A-Z
Radio Schedule
TV Schedule
KUCB Staff & Volunteers
Programs A-Z
Radio Schedule
TV Schedule
KUCB Staff & Volunteers
Contribute
© 2026 KUCB
Menu
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
KUCB
All Streams
News
Arts & Culture
Crime
Education
Government
Industry
Regional
Science & Environment
Sports
Health
Arts & Culture
Crime
Education
Government
Industry
Regional
Science & Environment
Sports
Health
Community
Classifieds
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Opinion
Classifieds
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Opinion
About
Programs A-Z
Radio Schedule
TV Schedule
KUCB Staff & Volunteers
Programs A-Z
Radio Schedule
TV Schedule
KUCB Staff & Volunteers
Contribute
South Alaska Peninsula
Regional
Board of Fisheries deliberations could decide future of Area M's June salmon fishery
Theo Greenly
The Alaska Board of Fisheries is expected to vote Wednesday on a slew of measures that locals fear could effectively shut down Sand Point’s fishing industry.