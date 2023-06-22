Search Query
Native Youth Olympics
Education
Steven Gregory retires from teaching science and coaching after 21 years with UCSD
Carlos Tayag
Steven Gregory taught science here for 21 years. He also ran the school’s hatchery program, and coached wrestling and Native Youth Olympics.
Listen
•
7:41