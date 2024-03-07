© 2024 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Alaska Reefer Management

  • Industry
    Miniature railway spells millions in fines for two Alaska seafood shipping companies
    Maggie Nelson
    A years-long Alaska seafood battle over a complicated shipping exemption has been settled. Two Bering Sea seafood shipping companies, Alaska Reefer Management LLC and Kloosterboer International Forwarding LLC, settled a lawsuit in January challenging penalties that had been levied by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Alaska Reefer Management is a subsidiary of American Seafoods, one of Alaska’s biggest fishing companies. Together, the companies will pay the federal government $9.5 million after violating federal shipping laws.