Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Regional
GCI fiber optic cable repaired, weeks before anticipated launch

KUCB | By Theo Greenly
Published December 16, 2022 at 12:25 AM AKST
Conduit+Trailer_bd90ac5b-c2a9-4d0e-8f30-af71573b487a-prv.jpeg
Image courtesy of GCI
The telecommunications company has spent over two years working on an underwater fiber optic cable along the Aleutian Chain, and were weeks away from launching service in Unalaska when the cable was damaged in Unalaska Bay.

Repair crews on Sunday completed splicing GCI’s fiber optic cable that was damaged by a ship’s anchor in late November.

The telecommunications company has spent over two years working on an underwater fiber optic cable along the Aleutian Chain, and were weeks away from launching service in Unalaska when the cable was damaged in Unalaska Bay.

GCI spokesperson Heather Handyside said the company contracts a cable laying ship to respond to incidents like these, and it sailed to Unalaska last week.

She said repair crews finished splice work late Sunday night and completed final inspections on the seafloor Monday morning.

With mere weeks before 2023, the company says they’re still on track to launch fiber services by the end of the year.

GCI wouldn’t provide more details, but said to expect a “phased approach.”

Theo Greenly
Theo Greenly reports from the Aleutians as a Report for America corps member. He got his start in public radio at KCRW in Santa Monica, California, and has produced radio stories and podcasts for stations around the country.
