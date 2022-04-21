© 2022
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts every weekday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Ravn Alaska announces passengers can now book flights with Alaska miles

KUCB | By Maggie Nelson,
Theo Greenly
Published April 21, 2022 at 12:38 PM AKDT
Travelers can purchase Ravn Alaska flights using Alaska Airlines miles.

The regional airline said in a press release Thursday that passengers with the Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan can redeem miles on flights to and from any of Ravn’s destinations beginning April 21, 2022.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Maggie Nelson
Hailing from Southwest Washington, Maggie moved to Unalaska in 2019. She's dabbled in independent print journalism in Oregon and completed her Master of Arts in English Studies at Western Washington University — where she also taught Rhetoric and Composition courses.
Theo Greenly
Theo Greenly reports from the Aleutians as a Report for America corps member. He got his start in public radio at KCRW in Santa Monica, California, and has produced radio stories and podcasts for stations around the country.
