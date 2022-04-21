The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts every weekday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.
Ravn Alaska announces passengers can now book flights with Alaska miles
Travelers can purchase Ravn Alaska flights using Alaska Airlines miles.
The regional airline said in a press release Thursday that passengers with the Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan can redeem miles on flights to and from any of Ravn’s destinations beginning April 21, 2022.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.