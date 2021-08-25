Unalaska City Council Enacts Temporary Mask Mandate As COVID-19 Infections Rise

By 48 minutes ago

The Unalaska City Council voted to enact a citywide mask mandate at its meeting Tuesday, in an attempt to curb the recent spread of COVID-19 infections.
Credit Laura Kraegel/KUCB

The Unalaska City Council voted unanimously in favor of a citywide mask mandate at its meeting Tuesday, in an attempt to curb the recent spread of COVID-19 infections.

 

Businesses will be able to remain open, but all customers and employees over the age of two are now required to wear a face covering while inside.

 

There are currently 15 active COVID-19 cases in Unalaska, according to the latest city press release — all of them are residents, as opposed to seafood-industry workers. 

 

Melanee Tiura, the chief executive at Iliuliuk Family and Health Services clinic, said during the evening meeting that she expects those numbers to continue rising.

 

"What we're seeing over the last week and a half is community-acquired cases every few days," Tiura said. "So we do know it's circulating."

 

Tiura said local health care facilities are equipped to handle mild cases and non-critical patients, but the concern comes when someone has to be medevaced to Anchorage, where overburdened hospitals are struggling to treat an influx of COVID-19 patients.

 

"Locally, we're doing well, but we've had two situations in the past month where we've transferred patients for COVID and non-COVID reasons where they were not accepted by the hospital we were intending to transfer them to, and needed to go to another facility. Still within Anchorage, but that is concerning to us," Tiura said.

 

While several on the council were reluctant to enforce a mask mandate, all members ultimately voted in favor of the requirement. 

 

The mandate, which became effective Tuesday at noon, is set to expire in two weeks. Council members plan to hold a special meeting on Sept. 7 to assess the requirement's effectiveness.

"If we start seeing the numbers go down, then I think we can lift that mandate," said Vice Mayor Dennis Robinson.

The city also launched an online COVID-19 Dashboard on its website Tuesday, allowing residents to see up-to-date information on case counts in Unalaska. Officials say they will update the site several times throughout the week.

Tags: 
News
covid-19
unalaska city council
coronavirus
health
Iliuliuk Family and Health Services

Related Content

Unalaska Boosts COVID Risk Level To 'High' After Potential Spread At Weekend Festivals

By & Aug 17, 2021
Hope McKenney/KUCB

The City of Unalaska confirmed what it called a "widespread community exposure" of COVID-19, after identifying two new community acquired cases of the virus Tuesday. 

In a prepared statement and interviews, city officials said wastewater testing had recently shown an uptick in COVID-19 positivity. They also said they're on guard after two major public festivals last weekend brought residents together in close quarters.

COVID-19 Infections Spike In Sand Point

By Aug 7, 2021
City of Sand Point

Eastern Aleutian Tribes reported seven new COVID-19 infections in Sand Point on Thursday. That brings the total to 17 new cases reported in the Eastern Aleutians city since July 16.

Paul Mueller, the CEO of Eastern Aleutian Tribes — which operates the city's principal health clinic — spoke live on KSDP, the public radio station in Sand Point. 

He told listeners the city's recent uptick in cases is "not just affecting Sand Point, it's affecting all the other parts of the region as people travel."

St. Paul Island Hunkers Down After City Confirms Local 'Breakthrough' Case Of COVID-19

By Aug 11, 2021
St. Paul, Alaska
KUCB/John Ryan

The City of St. Paul is in "hunker down" mode after an individual traveling to the island tested positive Monday for COVID-19.

The City Council voted unanimously to ask residents to stay at home as much as possible, St. Paul City Manager Phil Zavadil said.

"In 'hunker down,' non-essential businesses are closed, people are working from home, essential businesses are open, but their COVID protocols are in place," Zavadil said. "So the majority of the city is open, everybody's kind of keeping separate, but we're still providing services." 