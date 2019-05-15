In Memoriam: Kiara Taylor Renteria Haist

Kiara Taylor Renteria Haist, age 18, died tragically on May 9th, 2019 after a horrific car accident involving two other local high school students. The accident claimed the lives of Kiara and her close friend Karly McDonald (16), when the car they were riding in left the roadway near the Ulakta Head area of Mount Ballyhoo and tumbled 900 feet below. Both girls, who were ejected from the car during the incident, were pronounced dead by local authorities at around 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Kiara was born on January 17th, 2001 at 8 a.m. in Anchorage, Alaska at Alaska Regional Hospital. She is survived by her mother and father, Diana Renteria and Derek Haist of Unalaska, AK; her sister, Nicole Zamora Harvey and husband Bowman of Seattle, WA; and her eldest sister, Victoria Zamora of Reno, NV. Kiara also leaves behind four nieces: Marley (12), Luna (6), Marissa (5), and Sage (1), all of whom were very close to their aunt and will miss her greatly. Kiara will also be missed by her grandmother, Marlene; Uncle Paul, Aunt Melanie, and cousins Michael and Matthew in Raleigh, North Carolina; as well as countless friends and family members who are mourning the loss of her bright and compassionate soul.

Kiara was a kind, considerate, and caring individual who was very active in the community. She participated in many different activities, including Girl Scouts, PCR’s Teen Council, and youth group. She took on many leadership roles both inside and outside of school, such as caring for her niece Nikole Luna and she was known to advocate strongly for others. Kiara was also very passionate about the arts and she was involved in many different programs in school, including drama, art club, and yearbook. She competed in various local and state competitions. One highlight was the Poetry Out Loud event, at which she placed first in the Unalaska City School District competition in December of 2017 and 2018, and went on to become a two-time Alaska Regional Champion.

Her talent, creativity, and whimsical nature also carried over into her personal hobbies, such as her enthusiasm for makeup, which she shared with her friends and family members through her Instagram page and by volunteering to help others prepare for events such as the prom this coming weekend. Her favorite color was black.

After graduation, Kiara planned to attend cosmetology school in Seattle, WA and pursue a career as a makeup artist. She was a vibrant light who brought much joy to those around her. She will be missed dearly and leaves a huge hole in the hearts and lives of all who knew her.

A memorial service will be held for the girls on Thursday, May 17th at 7 p.m. in the gymnasium at Unalaska City High School. Additional memorial plans will be shared at a later date once the family has had time to heal. For those who would like contribute, a memorial fund has been opened for both girls via GoFundMe.