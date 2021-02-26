In Memoriam: Hal Stanton Lewis

Hal Stanton Lewis, age 77, passed away on January 29, 2021 in Tahlequah, Oklahoma of heart failure at the home of his youngest daughter, Machelle. Hal was born September 6, 1943 in Bandon, Oregon. He grew up on the St. John's River in Jacksonville, Florida. In 1962, he graduated from Englewood High School in Jacksonville.

At the age of 36 he decided to follow his dream and go crab fishing in Alaska where he lived from 1978 until 2017. He loved Alaska, but always came back to Florida for visits with family and friends.

He was passionate about fishing, books, self-sufficiency, family, and friends. Hal was a free spirit. Full of adventure, some hardship, and much, much laughter. He loved new experiences and was curious about life and the world in which he lived. He will be remembered for his quick wit, humor, thirst for knowledge and enthusiasm for life. His was a life well-lived.

He is predeceased by his parents, Homer Lewis, Sr. and Ella Clark Lewis and his brother Homer Lewis, Jr. He is survived by two brothers, John Lewis and David Lewis and his three children, Julie McCann, Machelle Lewis Barnes and Jacob Lewis, five grandchildren, Jessalyn Starts, Corey McCann, Matthew McCann, Megan York, and Coleman McCann and one great-grandchild, Embersyn Starts.

His full obituary is available here: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/jacksonville-fl/hal-lewis-10038829

