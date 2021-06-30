Former Secretary Of Defense Donald Rumsfeld Has Died

Donald Rumsfeld, the longtime military thinker and Washington powerbroker who served twice as secretary of defense, has died. He was 88 years old.

Rumsfeld's family confirmed his death in a Twitter post.

"It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of Donald Rumsfeld, an American statesman and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. At 88, he was surrounded by family in his beloved Taos, New Mexico," the statement read.

"History may remember him for his extraordinary accomplishments over six decades of public service, but for those who knew him best and whose lives were forever changed as a result, we will remember his unwavering love for his wife Joyce, his family and friends and the integrity he brought to a life dedicated to country."

Rumsfeld is perhaps best remembered as one of the key architects of U.S. strategy in the decades-long Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

