Federal Judge Rules In Favor Of Harvard In Admissions Case

A judge has ruled in favor of Harvard University in a high–profile court case centered on Harvard's consideration of race in admissions.

Federal District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs issued her decision Tuesday, saying, "Harvard's admission program passes constitutional muster," and that "ensuring diversity at Harvard relies, in part, on race conscious admissions."

The plaintiff, advocacy group Students for Fair Admissions, accused Harvard of discriminating against Asian-American applicants. It argued the school considers race too much, forcing Asian-Americans to meet a higher bar to get in.

Legal experts have said that SFFA is likely to appeal, and the case could make it all the way to the Supreme Court.

Supporters of affirmative action fear that if this case makes it to the nation's highest court, race-conscious admissions could be eliminated.

