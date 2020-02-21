Alexis Jade's Story

Her journey began Dec. 20, 2001 in Vallejo, California. She was a devoted daughter to Albert and Juvy and a loving sister to Alec, Austin, Sugar, Ice, and Khaleesi.

Alexis had a kind heart and was welcoming to every person she encountered. She had a passion for helping others and spent much of her time volunteering for different organizations.

Alexis loved playing volleyball and basketball. Throughout her high school career, she received awards and recognition for her talents. She was intelligent, a member of the honor roll and an inductee of the National Honor Society.

Alexis was always up for an adventure. She enjoyed traveling and had aspirations of seeing the world. With her sense of adventure, nothing was outside the realm of possibility.

Alexis had a heart of connecting with others. She kept those around her laughing and smiling. She was blessed with a wide extended family and many friends who made her life colorful.

She will be remembered for her sweet smile and gushing personality.

Alexis is survived by her parents, Albert and Juvy Magalong; siblings, Alec Justin and Austin Jon; grandmother, Juanita Cobar; 13 aunts and uncles: Lorelie Magalong, Leslie and Phil Aragon, Eduardo Jr. and Christel Magalong, Victor and Adelina Magalong, Wilfredo and Edna del Rosario, Myrna Cobar, Ronnie and Janice Antonio, and Victor Cobar Jr.; 20 cousins: Victor III, Seychelle, RJ, Amia, Alexander, Louie, KZ, Nino, Mary Grace, Matthew, Nerisa, Ben, Desi Jay, Vicadel, Mia Victoria, Nathan, Camille, Adrian, Camille, and Ashley; 12 nieces and nephews: Ethan, Natalie, Bryce, Bradley, Nadia, Pascale, Blue, Noelle, Brookyn, Cayden, Averie, and Ky'rii; godparents, Nana Brenda Ferrer and Nonong Roy and Mama Rowena Gulanes; and god sister, Rachel Gulanes. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Victor Cobar Sr. and Eduardo and Eufemia Magalong; uncle, Vince Cobar; and pets, Sugar, Kaikai, and Dhiggy.

We all hope to live a life that is worthy of noting. Her life was a blessing, her memory a treasure. She is loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.

Alexis' new journey began Feb. 8, 2020.