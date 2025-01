Board Members

Temporary Board Chair and elected Vice Chair: Alysha Richardson

Term Began: September 2013

Secretary/Treasurer: Richard Eaton

Term Began: August 2023

Board Member: Rose Sevilla

Term Began: October 2013

Board Member: Thomas McLenigan

Term Began: September 2021

Board Member: Joselle Hale

Term Began: August 2024

Board Member: Russel Laforteza

Term Began: September 2024

Board Member: Katherine McGlashan

Term Began: January 2023

We currently have a board vacancy. If you are interested in joining the KUCB board of directors, email board@kucb.org.