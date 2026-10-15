In Memoriam: Julie Ann Dirks

Julie Ann Dirks, 73, passed away surrounded by loved ones on September 29, 2026, at Mat-Su Regional Medical Center in Palmer, Alaska.

Julie was born December 23, 1952, in Hamilton, Ohio, to Bonnie Young. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Indiana University and came to Alaska from Los Angeles, California in the early 1970's. In 1977, she married Moses Dirks. She was the love of his life.

Julie dedicated her career to serving Alaskan communities, working most recently for Alaska Public Media (PBS) as a grant writer. She also held positions with the State of Alaska, the Aleutian Housing Authority, and Southcentral Foundation. Above all, she gave more than 25 years to the City of Atka as a City Administrator and her work helped make the community what it is today. She helped secure infrastructure funding for community development, the environment, and healthcare. Long after she retired, she continued to care deeply about Atka and its people.

Julie was endlessly creative and always wanted to make something unique and beautiful. She was a true artist and loved jewelry making, beading, sewing, knitting, painting, and dabbled in nearly every kind of arts and crafts. She loved to travel, and Las Vegas was one of her favorite places to visit. A lifelong classic rock fan, she saw many of her favorite bands in concert over the years, including the Rolling Stones, The Who, and Carlos Santana.

Julie excelled at everything she put her mind to. She was an extremely honest and ethical person, and she treated everyone she met and worked with respect. She will be dearly missed.

Julie is survived by her husband, Moses L. Dirks; daughters, Lisa G. Dirks and Jennifer S. Kost; grandchildren, Richard J. Lewis, Zachary J. Lewis, Jayden J. Nika, River J. Zaochney, and Grace A. Nika; great-granddaughter, Willow Burrows; nephews, William Savok and Patrick Savok; and her beloved dog, Buddee.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Bonnie Young; her sister, Dianne Gazzano; and her niece, Rachel Savok.

In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to the PKD Foundation to support research to treat and cure polycystic kidney disease.

