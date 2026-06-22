In Memoriam: Philip Michael Hanson

Philip Michael Hanson, fondly known as Phil, Hanson, and - by those who loved him most - Poppy, passed away on June 14, 2026. He was born on January 24, 1944, in the Army Hospital at Camp Stoneman in Pittsburg, California, to Wesley and Norma (Pace) Hanson. That August, Norma moved with Phil to Wenatchee, Washington, to live with family while Wes finished his Army career as a corporal. The family was complete when they welcomed Phil's baby brother, Paul, nearly four years later.

Phil graduated from Eastmont High School in 1962 and married Rosemarie Wells. Their family grew quickly with the additions of Andrea, Erik, and Aaron.

Phil worked a variety of jobs before finding his passion in the fishing industry. His uncle, Dick Pace, formed Universal Seafoods, which later became UniSea Inc., and asked Phil to join him as a foreman in 1974. The family relocated from Seattle to Dutch Harbor, Alaska, in the remote Aleutian Islands. What an adventure! He rose through the ranks at UniSea over the span of 39 years, ending his career as Vice President of Alaska Operations. Although he eventually moved to the company's Redmond office, he remained very hands-on with the Dutch Harbor operations. He cherished the friendships he formed with the many fishermen and others he encountered through his work. Although those relationships started out as work-related, they became very dear to him. His proudest professional accomplishment was managing the OmniSea - "his boat" -and navigating all the challenges and rewards that came with it.

Phil married Denise Furneaux in 1993 and gained a bonus son, Johnny Wimble. Phil and Denise shared many adventures and years of love together, hosting gatherings for nearly every occasion imaginable. Whether on land or water, a grand time and a full belly were guaranteed.

He eventually moved back to his old stomping grounds in East Wenatchee in 2021 to be closer to his family. He immediately rekindled friendships from high school and enjoyed many fun get-togethers with the "old timers." His final years were a true full-circle chapter of life. Poppy's fondest memories were of time spent with his Pace cousins, extended family, and Grandpa Bernie-farming and learning life's many trades. He was also very proud of his Norwegian roots from his father, Wes, and liked to call himself a Viking.

Poppy leaves behind his favorite daughter, Andrea (Mark), and his sons, Erik (Elsa) and Aaron, along with his best girls, Molly (Brandon) and Katie (Eric). He was also a proud Great Poppy to Juliette, Jameson, and Colbie. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Denise; their son, Johnny; and his brother, Paul. At this time, there will be no service. Instead, please honor Poppy's memory by sharing a story, casting a line, taking a boat out on the water, or enjoying a good meal with family and friends.

"If you can't laugh, don't go ... " - Phil