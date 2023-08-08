Memory Eternal: Sergie Krukoﬀ Sr.

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Sergie Krukoﬀ Sr, who departed from this world on Aug. 6, 2023. Sergie was born on Oct. 8, 1931 in Nikolski, Alaska. He enjoyed his youth in Nikolski, where he was raised by his grandmother and spent much of his time hunting. Sergei survived forced evacuation during World War II, when his family was relocated to southeast Alaska. He later met his future wife, Mariamna "Maryann" Merculieff of St. George Island, during a fur seal harvest in the Pribilof Islands. Sergei and Maryann moved to Unalaska in 1958, where they raised 12 children.

Sergie led a remarkable life filled with love, compassion, and determination. He will always be remembered for his strength, work ethic, generous spirit and his love for his animals. He had a driving force to provide for his family, including subsistence foods that he'd hunt and fish.

Sergie will be profoundly missed by his loving family, including his children Janice, Brenda, Isiah, Gabriel, Martha, Marilyn and Vladimer; 21 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren, with another on the way; and 1 great, great grandchild. Sergei was preceded in passing by his beloved wife Maryann Krukoff; children Sergie Jr, Jimmy, George, Angie and Douglas; and his brother Benjamin Golodoﬀ. His memory will also be cherished by all those whose lives he touched.

The funeral service for Sergie Krukoﬀ Sr. will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023 at the Holy Ascension Cathedral at 10:00 am. Friends, family, and acquaintances are invited to attend and pay their respects. A potluck will follow at the Senior Center at 5 p.m.

As we mourn the loss of Sergie Krukoﬀ, let us also celebrate the incredible life he led. Let us remember him for his strength, kindness, generosity, and the lasting impact he made on his children, grandchildren and all those that ever knew him.

May Sergie Krukoﬀ’s soul rest in eternal peace, and may his memory live on in our hearts forever.

