KUCB's Annual Fundraiser

KUCB FALL 2026 ALASKA AIRLINES GIVEAWAY

Any gifts made to KUCB between October 1 and November 6, 2026, will be entered into a drawing for the prizes listed below.

HOW TO ENTER: No purchase or contribution necessary. There will be one drawing with one winner chosen. Entries may be made by making a donation to KUCB between October 1 and November 6, 2026. Donations made online or by phone must be received by 6 p.m. on Friday, November 6. Mail donations must be received by Friday, October 30.

No purchase necessary. To enter the drawing by mail without making a donation, include your full name, complete address with ZIP code, date of birth, day/evening phone numbers with area code, and email address on a standard-size postcard and mail with the proper postage affixed to:

KUCB

P.O. Box 181

Unalaska, AK 99685

Entries by mail must be received by October 30, 2026, to be entered in the drawing.

Entries may also be dropped off at KUCB and must include the same information.

ELIGIBILITY: Anyone 21 years of age or older who is a resident of the United States is eligible to enter the Fall 2026 KUCB Alaska Airlines Giveaway, except KUCB employees, their immediate family members and members of their household. Void where prohibited.

PRIZE: The winner of the drawing will receive:



One voucher for a round-trip ticket on Alaska Airlines.

One voucher for a round-trip ticket between Anchorage and Dutch Harbor on Aleutian Airways.

TICKET DETAILS: Tickets were donated by Alaska Airlines and Aleutian Airways. The Aleutian Airways ticket is valid for round-trip travel between Dutch Harbor and Anchorage using the lowest available fare. Blackout dates apply. The recipient is responsible for any difference in fare if the lowest fare is unavailable on the desired travel date.

The Alaska Airlines ticket is valid on Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines for travel within North and Central America and to Hawaii, with no blackout dates.

Vouchers must be ticketed before the expiration date printed on the voucher, which is one year from the date of the event. Vouchers are not transferable and are subject to the additional terms and conditions on the applicable Travel Authorization Form. Standard baggage fees apply. If lost, travel certificates will not be reissued.

SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION: The winner will be selected at random from all eligible entries. The winner will be notified by phone and/or email using the contact information provided with the entry.

GENERAL: By participating in the giveaway, entrants agree to these official rules and release KUCB, its employees and representatives from any liability related to participation in the giveaway or acceptance or use of the prize. The prize is nontransferable and may not be redeemed for cash or substituted for another prize. KUCB reserves the right to use the winner’s name in promotional materials. The winner is responsible for any taxes or other expenses associated with the prize and may receive a Form 1099 reporting the value of the prize.

RESTRICTIONS: One entry per person. Multiple entries are not allowed and will not increase an entrant’s chances of winning.