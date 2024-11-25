St. Paul to receive $11 million for dock renovations

Alaska’s congressional delegation announced more than $104 million in port and maritime infrastructure investments across six coastal communities, with $11 million allocated to renovate St. Paul’s city dock.

The funding will support significant upgrades, including new fenders, 80-ton bollards, safety equipment, and mooring dolphins, along with related engineering and environmental work. These improvements aim to enhance the dock’s functionality and bolster St. Paul’s maritime economy.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski emphasized the importance of maritime infrastructure for Alaska’s supply chain, noting that many communities depend on ports for essential resources. Rep. Mary Peltola highlighted the positive impact these investments will have on residents in Saint Paul and other coastal towns.

The grants are part of a larger effort supported by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which has provided billions of dollars for port improvements nationwide.

