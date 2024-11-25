© 2024 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

St. Paul to receive $11 million for dock renovations

KUCB | By Theo Greenly
Published November 25, 2024 at 11:02 AM AKST
City of St. Paul
The funding will support significant upgrades, including new fenders, 80-ton bollards, safety equipment, and mooring dolphins, along with related engineering and environmental work. These improvements aim to enhance the dock’s functionality and bolster St. Paul’s maritime economy.

Alaska’s congressional delegation announced more than $104 million in port and maritime infrastructure investments across six coastal communities, with $11 million allocated to renovate St. Paul’s city dock.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski emphasized the importance of maritime infrastructure for Alaska’s supply chain, noting that many communities depend on ports for essential resources. Rep. Mary Peltola highlighted the positive impact these investments will have on residents in Saint Paul and other coastal towns.

The grants are part of a larger effort supported by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which has provided billions of dollars for port improvements nationwide.
Theo Greenly
Theo Greenly reports from the Aleutians as a Report for America corps member. He got his start in public radio at KCRW in Santa Monica, California, and has produced radio stories and podcasts for stations around the country.
