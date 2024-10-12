© 2024 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Breaking: Distressed cargo ship anchored near Unalaska amid high seas

KUCB | By Theo Greenly,
Maggie Nelson
Published October 12, 2024 at 11:31 AM AKDT
The Fishing Vessel Confidence reporter 35-45 knot winds from the northwest and 14-18 feet waves from the west, dangerous conditions, especially for a ship experiencing any sort of engine troubles.
Lauren Adams
/
KUCB
The Fishing Vessel Confidence reported 35-45 knot winds from the northwest and 14-18 feet waves from the west, dangerous conditions, especially for a ship experiencing engine troubles.

A 738-foot cargo ship, the Pan Viva, is currently anchored off Constantine Bay in an emergency situation, carrying 300,000 gallons of fuel and 21 crew members. The vessel has some power but is struggling in the rough sea conditions, officials said Saturday.

The Pan Viva is attempting to maintain its position by keeping its bow into the wind, according to local authorities. Emergency response teams, including the Alaska Marine Pilots and the U.S. Coast Guard, are monitoring the situation closely. So far, the ship remains stable, but concerns persist due to the vessel’s proximity to shore.

“The sea state is too rough for tug assistance right now,” said Unalaska Assistant City Manager Marjie Veeder, adding that emergency towing systems are prepared but unable to be deployed under the current conditions.

A screenshot of the vessel's location at 11:13 a.m.

Veeder said the city has partially activated its emergency operations center as a precautionary measure.

No immediate risk to the coastline has been reported, but authorities remain on high alert. Further updates are expected as conditions evolve.

KUCB will continue updating this story as it develops.

Correction: This story previously misstated the length of the Pan Viva.
Industry
Theo Greenly
Theo Greenly reports from the Aleutians as a Report for America corps member. He got his start in public radio at KCRW in Santa Monica, California, and has produced radio stories and podcasts for stations around the country.
See stories by Theo Greenly
Maggie Nelson
Hailing from Southwest Washington, Maggie moved to Unalaska in 2019. She's dabbled in independent print journalism in Oregon and completed her Master of Arts in English Studies at Western Washington University — where she also taught Rhetoric and Composition courses.
See stories by Maggie Nelson