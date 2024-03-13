Trident Seafoods find buyers for Ketchikan, Petersburg, and False Pass processing plants

Trident Seafoods, one of the largest seafood processing companies in the country, will finalize sales for three of the four plants it listed for sale late last year. According to a press release on March 8, the Ketchikan, Petersburg, and False Pass plants all have buyers.

The seafood processing giant put four of its Alaska plants up for sale in December, citing the need to reduce costs in a harsh global market for US seafood.

Trident did not name who will buy the plants. A company spokesperson declined comment saying that both Trident and the buyer are bound by non-disclosure agreements.

It’s currently unclear what impact the sale will have on Trident’s fleet, employees, or the local communities. Trident’s vice president of Alaska operations, Jeff Welbourn, said in Friday’s announcement that the company is trying to move as quickly as possible on the sale, to minimize impacts on the upcoming salmon season.

Welbourn added the deals are “simple, straightforward transactions” and expects the buyer to communicate with its fleets in the coming weeks.