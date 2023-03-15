© 2023 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Industry
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Small businesses affected by Alaska crab crash may be eligible for low-interest federal loans

KUCB | By Maggie Nelson
Published March 15, 2023 at 12:06 PM AKDT
King Crab pot Unalaska 2022.jpg
Maggie Nelson
/
KUCB
Small businesses that were impacted by the crab crashes between Oct. of 2022 and May of this year are eligible to apply.

The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering special disaster loans to some businesses impacted by the recent red king crab and snow crab closures.

The federal agency announced last month that certain entities, like small agricultural coops or aquaculture businesses, as well as most private nonprofit organizations are eligible for low-interest loans of up to $2 million. Interest rates range from below 2% to about 3%, depending on the type of organization.

The SBA declared a disaster following a relief request from Gov. Mike Dunleavy for the crab fisheries closures in the Bering Sea and Bristol Bay. Along with U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, Dunleavy requested a total of nearly $290 million from the federal government last year — the estimated total exvessel loss for both fisheries since 2021. It generally takes years for that kind of money to reach the hands of fishermen and others affected by similar disasters.

“We’re committed to providing federal disaster loans swiftly and efficiently, with a customer-centric approach to help businesses and communities recover and rebuild,” said SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman.

Small businesses that were impacted by the crab crashes between Oct. of 2022 and May of this year are eligible to apply. Eligibility is based on the financial impact of the disaster, as opposed to actual property damage.

The loans can be used to cover debts, payroll and other bills that couldn’t be paid because of the recent crashes. The deadline to apply is Nov. 9.

Business owners and nonprofit organizers interested in applying can do so online. The Alaska Small Business Development Center is also offering help with applications. Email rural@aksbdc.org for more information.

Tags
Industry RED KING CRABBering SeaSNOW CRABsmall business administrationOPILIO CRAB
Maggie Nelson
Hailing from Southwest Washington, Maggie moved to Unalaska in 2019. She's dabbled in independent print journalism in Oregon and completed her Master of Arts in English Studies at Western Washington University — where she also taught Rhetoric and Composition courses.
See stories by Maggie Nelson
Related Content
  • boats.jpg
    Industry
    Amid record-low chum runs, Board of Fish pares down limits on Area M's June fishery
    Izzy Ross
    One proposal aimed to limit the amount of chum caught in Area M’s South Peninsula fishery to allow more chum to return to Western Alaska rivers. The board ended up passing some restrictions, but it’s far short of what Western Alaska residents were hoping for. And communities near the Area M fishery say they aren’t satisfied either.
  • Tustumena.JPG
    Regional
    Tustumena to make six Aleutian chain runs this summer
    Theo Greenly
    The Alaska Marine Highway System released its summer sailing schedule Tuesday, and Unalaska will receive similar service as last year. The M/V Tustumena is the only state ferry serving the Aleutian chain, and it will make six calls in Unalaska this summer — roughly once per month from May through September.
  • BriDwyer_KingCrab2.jpg
    Industry
    NOAA denies emergency request to close red king crab savings areas
    Maggie Nelson
    The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has denied an emergency request Friday to close crucial habitat for Bristol Bay red king crab to all types of commercial fishing.That comes after Alaska Bering Sea Crabbers petitioned in late September for a closure of the red king crab savings areas to protect the species during a time of historically low stocks.The nonprofit, which represents independent crab harvesters, requested that the grounds be closed to all fishing gears from Jan. 1, 2023 through the end of June.
Load More