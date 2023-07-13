Marjie Veeder hired as Unalaska's assistant city manager

Marjie Veeder was hired as Unalaska’s assistant city manager Tuesday, after more than five years as city clerk.

At the July 11 city council meeting, City Manager Bil Homka announced Veeder will take on the assistant city manager role. Deputy City Clerk Estkarlen Magdaong will serve as acting city clerk starting Monday, when Veeder also begins in her new role.

Veeder expects to begin work immediately on a compensation study of the city’s non-unionized employees.

“We’re just getting started on that project, so I’m excited about that one,” Veeder said.

Veeder moved to Unalaska in 2011 and began working for the city the same year. She became city clerk in 2017 , and has also served as acting city manager.

Streamlining hiring and recruiting processes remain among the top priorities within city administration . Veeder said new hires at various departments are in the works, but declined to provide further details.

“We still have one opening over in admin for an administrative assistant, and I’m hoping to hire that pretty quickly,” she said.

The assistant city clerk position opened in May, after the previous assistant city manager, Bil Homka, was promoted to city manager . Veeder said she had discussed the job with him “periodically” since the opening was posted.

Correction: The original broadcast of this story mistakenly reported that Veeder would continue to perform the duties of city clerk. In fact, Deputy City Clerk Estkarlen Magdaong will serve as acting city clerk.