KUCB Community Representation Statement

KUCB, based in Unalaska, Alaska, is dedicated to providing high-quality public media that reflects the unique needs, stories, and voices of the Aleutian Islands. With a focus on serving both the Unalaska community and the broader Aleutian region, KUCB prioritizes accessible and relevant content, ensuring that even the most remote areas remain connected and informed. Our strong commitment to regional news, cultural preservation, and community engagement drives everything we do.

Commitment to Community Engagement

KUCB serves as a vital resource for the Aleutian region, offering programming that highlights local issues, celebrates cultural heritage, and connects listeners to the broader world. Our content is shaped by the community we serve, and we actively collaborate with local organizations, schools, and residents to ensure our programming reflects their needs and interests.

As the leading source of news and information in the region, KUCB provides accurate and timely reporting on critical topics such as fishing and maritime industries, local government, education, and environmental issues. We strive to amplify the voices of our community and bring attention to the unique challenges and triumphs of life in the Aleutians.

Equal Opportunity and Workforce Diversity

KUCB is an equal opportunity employer, committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace. Our team is comprised of individuals who bring a range of experiences and perspectives, enhancing our ability to serve the diverse populations of the Aleutian Islands. Through internships, volunteer opportunities, and outreach programs, KUCB also works to inspire and train the next generation of public media professionals.

Community Advisory Board

KUCB benefits from a Community Advisory Board that represents the diversity of the Aleutian region. This board provides essential feedback on station programming and ensures our content aligns with the needs and priorities of the community. Their input helps shape our approach to public service and strengthens our connection to the people we serve.

Regional News and Cultural Programming

KUCB is widely recognized for its strong regional news program, which provides in-depth reporting on issues that matter most to the Aleutians. Our newsroom is dedicated to covering stories with accuracy, context, and fairness, ensuring that our audience remains informed about the region’s most pressing topics.

In addition to news, KUCB offers a wide range of cultural and educational programming, including:

• Local Features: Stories and interviews that highlight the people, traditions, and history of the Aleutians.

• Youth Programming: Opportunities for young residents to engage with media production, share their perspectives, and develop valuable skills.

• Language and Cultural Preservation: Content that supports the preservation of Unangam Tunuu (Aleut language) and celebrates the rich cultural heritage of the region.

• Public Service Announcements: Updates on community events, safety information, and public health initiatives.

Recent Initiatives

In 2023 and 2024, KUCB has undertaken several new initiatives to enhance its service to the Aleutian region:

• Expanded investigative reporting on issues such as climate change, fisheries, and local governance.

• Partnered with schools and tribal organizations to increase youth participation in media production.

• Increased the frequency and scope of cultural programming, including collaborations with local artists and historians.

• Enhanced emergency broadcasting capabilities to provide critical updates during severe weather and other regional crises.

Looking Ahead

KUCB remains steadfast in its commitment to serving the Aleutian Islands. We will continue to evolve and adapt our programming to reflect the needs of our audience, while staying true to our mission of providing trustworthy news, enriching cultural content, and meaningful community engagement.

This Community Representation Statement will be reviewed biennially to ensure it reflects the priorities and diversity of the community we serve.