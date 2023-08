Board Chair: Matt Lightner

Term Began: January 2010

Vice Chair: Alysha Richardson

Term Began: September 2013

Board Member: Thomas McLenigan

Term Began: September 2021

Board Member: Rose Sevilla

Term Began: October 2013

Board Member: Brie McGrath

Term Began: January 2023

We currently have a board vacancy. If you are interested in joining the KUCB board of directors, email board@kucb.org.