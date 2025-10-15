Get to know the artist: Lydia Dirks

Lydia Dirks – Artist Biography

Since 2019, Lydia Dirks has been carving her own path as an Unangax̂ artist, bringing a vibrant and whimsical lens to the Alaskan art scene. Raised in Unalaska in the early 2000s, Lydia began drawing with pencil at a young age—a passion that soon evolved into a deep exploration of multiple mediums, including pen and ink, watercolor, colored pencil, acrylic painting, and digital art.

Her work is inspired by her family and Unangax̂ heritage, as well as the natural beauty of the land and sea that surround her. A deep influence on Lydia’s artistic journey has been her mother, June McGlashan from Akutan, a traditional cook and storyteller, known for her poetry and sharing Unangax̂ food with everyone around her.

Lydia welcomes inquiries for commissions, collaborations, or cultural events via email at: lydiadirks3@gmail.com.