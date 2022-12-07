A sneak peek at this weekend’s “Not-so-Silent Night” festivities

Teacup auction. What is this, you ask? Think of it as a cross between a silent auction and a raffle. Participants buy tickets and use them to bid on items. The more you want something, the more tickets you buy and put into the jar to increase your chance to be drawn as the lucky winner

Prizes include a Matson car move, airplane tickets donated by Ravn Alaska and Alaska Airlines, and some great holiday gifts donated by local businesses and individuals