A sneak peek at this weekend’s “Not-so-Silent Night” festivities
KUCB and the Museum of the Aleutians are teaming up to host a holiday party at the Norwegian Rat Saloon. Join us for a fun night of holiday karaoke, an air band competition, teacup auction, split-the-pot raffle, and a live auction featuring a one-of-a-kind KUCB quilt by former Unalaska resident and master quilter Judi Ruder.
- Come prepared to perform your favorite tunes on karaoke or in the air band competition.
Teacup auction. What is this, you ask? Think of it as a cross between a silent auction and a raffle. Participants buy tickets and use them to bid on items. The more you want something, the more tickets you buy and put into the jar to increase your chance to be drawn as the lucky winner
- Prizes include a Matson car move, airplane tickets donated by Ravn Alaska and Alaska Airlines, and some great holiday gifts donated by local businesses and individuals
- Split-the-pot raffle
- Live auction featuring a one-of-a-kind KUCB quilt by Judi Ruder
- Pick up your KUCB hoodie if you haven’t yet!