Sen. Dan Sullivan honors Mike Livingston and Gertrude Svarny as "Alaskan of the Week"

Army Pvt. George Fox is the only known Unangax̂ soldier killed in action in World War II and any war since. He’s also been buried in an unmarked grave in Unalaska for over 70 years.

Sen. Dan Sullivan gave special recognition to two individuals this week for their work preserving George Fox's memory:



Michael Livingston is the cultural heritage specialist for the Aleutian Pribilof Islands Association and he spent nearly a decade working to find out more about George Fox. He was able to confirm that Fox was buried in Unalaska, and he worked tirelessly to make sure Fox received recognition and a proper grave marker.

Gertrude Svarny was recognized for years of placing a flag on George Fox's grave for memorial day.

This Memorial Day, George Fox’s long-awaited commemoration will take place starting at 9:15 a.m. with a walk from the Holy Ascension Cathedral to Memorial Park, followed by unveiling of his gravestone and finally a series of speeches at the UCSD gymnasium.

