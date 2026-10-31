'Wait Wait' for October 31, 2026: With Not My Job guest John Turturro

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with guest host Negin Farsad, judge and scorekeeper Alzo Slade, Not My Job guest John Turturro and panelists Hari Kondabolu, Paula Poundstone, and Faith Salie. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Alzo This Time

The Politics of Cheesecake; Trick or Treating On A Budget; The Perfect Man for Companionship and Patio Furniture

Panel Questions

Our panelists tell three stories about people finding unlikely companionship, only one of which is true

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about someone getting some game-changing advice, only one of which is true

Not My Job: John Turturro, actor, director, and star of The Only Living Pickpocket in New York answers our questions about Hot Pockets

Negin talks to the legendary actor and director John Turturro about his new film The Only Living Pickpocket in New York. John plays our game called, "Pickpocket, meet Hot Pocket." Three questions about Hot Pockets.

Panel Questions

Homemade Hack; Prospecting for Love; Global Positioning Savior

Limericks

Alzo Slade reads three news-related limericks: It's A Small Series After All; Gluttony is Back; Squeezable Charcuterie

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, after Wicker, what the next surprising romance movie will be



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