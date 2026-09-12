Sunday Puzzle: What rhymes with 'city?'

On-air challenge

I'll give you rhymes for some well-known cities. You name the cities.

Ex. Cargo --> FARGO (N.D.)

1. Noisy

2. Colder

3. Shaken

4. Bruno

5. Palace

6. Dancing

7. Peyton

8. Bonkers

9. Scenics

10. Holly

11. Zeno

12. Foreman

13. Cortland

14. Radisson

15. Medicine

Last week's challenge

This week's challenge comes from Michael Schwartz, of Florence, Ore. Think of a means of transportation in seven letters. Change the fifth letter to a U and read the result backward. You'll get a common Latin word followed by its English synonym. What words are these?

Answer: Dog sled —> deus, god

Winner

Allison Fitch of Poughquag, New York

This week's challenge

Name a product in seven letters that people buy in a shop that typically sells only this product. The last four letters backward spell what people often do to this product. Rearrange the first three letters to spell what people then do to this product. What product is it?

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, September 17 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

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