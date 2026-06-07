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On X, influencers are using prediction markets to sow distrust about election results

NPR | By Jude Joffe-Block,
Ayesha Rascoe
Published June 7, 2026 at 5:21 AM AKDT

On X, posts about prediction markets are becoming the latest way for influencers to sow doubt about election results.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Jude Joffe-Block
Jude Joffe-Block is a reporter at NPR covering how power, politics and influence intersect and how information circulates. Her beat includes the federal government's unprecedented efforts to link and aggregate data sets on people living in the United States.
Ayesha Rascoe
Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Ayesha Rascoe