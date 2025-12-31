© 2026 KUCB
GCI customers in Unalaska continue to experience internet and mobile service interruptions, including impacts to wireless voice and 911 calling. A damaged section of underwater fiber will require a specialized vessel to repair the fiber. GCI crews are working to restore some services over alternate technologies until repairs are complete.

Netflix hit 'Stranger Things' ends on New Year's Eve

By Linda Holmes,
A Martínez
Published December 31, 2025 at 12:46 AM AKST

After nearly 10 years, the Netflix hit "Stranger Things" is ending. The series finale, which clocks in at just over two hours, drops on New Year's Eve.

