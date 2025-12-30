© 2026 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
GCI customers in Unalaska continue to experience internet and mobile service interruptions, including impacts to wireless voice and 911 calling. A damaged section of underwater fiber will require a specialized vessel to repair the fiber. GCI crews are working to restore some services over alternate technologies until repairs are complete.

Trump and Netanyahu meet to discuss next phase of Gaza ceasefire plan

By Leila Fadel,
Michele Kelemen
Published December 30, 2025 at 2:50 AM AKST

Israel's prime minister met President Trump at the White House Monday to discuss next steps in the peace plan with Gaza and across the region.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel
Michele Kelemen
Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
See stories by Michele Kelemen